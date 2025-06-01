Trump Could Reportedly Settle ‘Thousands’ of White South Africans Within Months

The Trump administration is reportedly preparing to resettle thousands of White South Africans who could be designated as refugees in the US by late summer.

A person described as a State Department official made the revelation in remarks to the conservative news outlet The Daily Caller.

“We won’t be talking about dozens of arrivals, but hundreds and perhaps thousands,” the person said.

The Daily Caller further reported:

Although the official said he does not have an exact time frame, he said he “would feel confident in saying that … towards the second half of summer, we’ll start to massively scale this up.” The official said that there is a backlog of over 50,000 refugee applications, and they expect that this number will “continue to rise.”

President Donald Trump has publicly sided with South Africans, particularly Afrikaners, who have cited violence, land seizures, and employment discrimination as grounds for asylum in the US.

He lashed out at a reporter aboard Air Force One last month over the issue when several dozen Afrikaners were settled in the US.

“Sir, you’re welcoming White South Afrikaners into the country as refugees when you’ve closed off that door to a lot of other refugees from other parts of the world,” the reproter said. “What message does that send to those who say it isn’t? Why is that fair?”

Trump replied:

Well, I think if I see people in distress, I don’t care what color, what they look like, what anything– their size, their height, their eyes. I don’t care. But I think that, from all evidence, the farmers in South Africa are being treated brutally. And it’s been reported, and nobody wants to cover it. But they happen to be White. And if they were Black, I’d do the exact same thing. And we treat people very well when we see there’s a genocide going on. So if it’s a genocide, that’s terrible. And I happen to believe it could very well be. South Africa’s out of control, and it’s been out of control for a long time, and the media doesn’t report it. And I’m not looking for reporting because, believe me, it’s easier for me not to do anything. It’s a lot easier because I don’t get nasty questions like that.

Critics of the White House accepting people fleeing South Africa have accused Trump of letting them cut in line due to the color of their skin.