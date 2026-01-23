Trump Revokes Canada’s Invitation To Join ‘Board of Peace’: ‘Dear Prime Minister…’

President Donald Trump uninvited Canada to join his “Board of Peace” on Thursday night by delivering the news to Prime Minister Mark Carney on social media.

Trump announced the “Board of Peace” this week, and said member states will serve no more than three years, but those that pay $1 billion would have permanent seats. So far, only a handful of countries – a little more than 20 – have signed on to the ersatz United Nations. They include Albania, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Mongolia, Morocco, Pakistan, Paraguay, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

Trump took to Truth Social to inform Carney that Canada would be unable to join the club:

Dear Prime Minister Carney: Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada’s joining, what will be, the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time. Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J. TRUMP

PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

(It is unclear if Carney has a Truth Social account, even if it’s just a burner.)

Trump set an ugly tone for U.S.-Canada relations early in his second term by suggesting that Canada become the 51st state. Tensions escalated in recent weeks as the president has demanded that Denmark allow the U.S. to acquire Greenland. Both Trump and Carney spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, where the president repeated his demand for the Danish territory. Meanwhile, Carney said the post-World War II order led by the U.S. was in a “rupture” that will recast international relations as we know it.

