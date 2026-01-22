‘Two Weeks’ Trump Strikes Again, Reveals Alleged Timeline for Greenland Details

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that details for his “concept of a deal” regarding Greenland will be released in “two weeks.”

Trump spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, where he reiterated his demand that the U.S. acquire Greenland, which is part of Denmark. Afterward, he claimed to have arrived at a “framework” and a “concept of a deal” regarding the large island in the Arctic. Trump cited “national security” reasons, even though a 1951 treaty allows the U.S. to expand its military presence on the island, where it already maintains a base.

While flying back to the U.S. aboard Air Force One on Thursday, Trump took questions from reporters, one of whom asked when details would be forthcoming.

“Can you elaborate more on just– we’re trying to understand what exactly the concept is here?” the reporter asked. “Is the U.S. gonna actually take ownership of it?”

“We’ll have something in two weeks,” Trump replied, invoking a well-worn timeline he has put forth on a myriad of occasions. “There’s a good spirit to get something done, and we have to have a strong freedom. We have to have the ability to do exactly what we want to do. We have a great military. I built a great military. I did this in my first term and continuation, big continuation.”

“How would that be any different than the current situation?” the reporter followed up.

“Much different, much more detail, much more generous to the United States,” the president said. “It’s a much more generous deal. It has to be. And we’re building a Golden Dome. And you see the way it works. That is so much better for us and for Europe to have that piece of ice covered by the Golden Dome.”

“Two weeks” has been Trump’s go-to self-imposed deadline dating back to his first term, when in 2017 he said he would present a “phenomenal” tax proposal in two weeks. Regarding the Paris climate agreement that year, Trump said he would decide whether to withdraw within two weeks. In 2020, the president said he would sign into law a new healthcare bill that never happened in two weeks. That same year, Trump promised action on a potential minimum wage increase within two weeks. Last June, he said he would decide whether to act against Iran within two weeks, before ordering strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities two days later. And on trying to end Russia’s war on Ukraine, Trump has repeatedly given two-week deadlines to achieve various milestones to stop the war, which is ongoing.

