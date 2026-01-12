Trump Warns He’s Weighing ‘Very Strong Options’ Against Iran Over Deadly Uprising

President Donald Trump warned he was considering “very strong options” against Iran in response to reports by human rights groups that the regime’s violent crackdown on protests has killed hundreds, while revealing the country’s leadership has reached out to “negotiate.”

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One late Sunday, the president indicated that Iran may be nearing a red line he has previously cited by killing protesters.

Asked whether that threshold had been crossed, Trump replied: “You know, they’re starting to, it looks like, and there seem to be some people killed that aren’t supposed to be killed. These are violent, if you call them leaders, I don’t know if they’re leaders or just they rule through violence, but we’re looking at it very seriously. The military is looking at it and we’re looking at some very strong options. We’ll make a determination.”

Trump went on to claim that Iran’s leadership had reached out wanting “to negotiate” following his threats, adding that a meeting was being arranged. But he also suggested diplomacy could be overtaken by events, warning that “we may have to act before a meeting”.

“I think they’re tired of being beat up by the United States,” he said. “Iran wants to negotiate.”

He added: “We may meet with them. I mean, a meeting is being set up, but we may have to act because of what’s happening before the meeting, but a meeting is being set up.”

The remarks come as the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported that at least 538 people have been killed in protest-related violence, including 490 demonstrators, with more than 10,600 arrests. A separate monitor, Iran Human Rights, based in Norway, said at least 192 protesters had been killed. Both groups cautioned that the figures are likely undercounts due to a sweeping internet blackout imposed by Iranian authorities.

Trump has repeatedly suggested the US could intervene on behalf of demonstrators. On Saturday night, he posted on Truth Social: “Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!”

Iranian officials have responded with threats of their own. The parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, warned Washington against “a miscalculation, saying US and Israeli interests in the region would be “legitimate targets” in the event of an attack.

The protests, initially sparked by a currency collapse, have evolved into the most serious challenge to Iran’s leadership in years, with demonstrators openly calling for political change.

