Tuberville Tries to Loop Democrats into His White Nationalism Gaffe Before Admitting ‘Yes,’ They’re Racists

After a floundering response to CNN’s Kaitlin Collins on The Source, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) may have finally admitted that white nationalists, whom he referred to as “Americans” on a radio show in May, are racists after seemingly doubling down on his comments.

Tuberville faced a gaggle of press, with one reporter asking him, “why do you continue to insist that white nationalists are America?”

First he tried to make it a partisan issue:

I’m totally against racism. If the Democrats want to say that white nationalists are racists, I’m totally against that, too.

But the reporter kept pushing, reminding him that this wasn’t a “Democratic definition” of white nationalism, it was the definition.

“Well, that’s your definition,” Tuberville replied. “My definition is racism: bad.”

He kept trying to ignore the reporter, who kept providing the definition before asking, “Do you believe that white nationalists are racists?” He finally responded, directly to her:

Yes. If that’s what a racist is, yes.

It’s hard to tell if this is what Tuberville, who was condemned for his words on the Senate floor by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), actually believes or if he’s just trying to get this reporter to stop asking him for a clear answer, but he did provide one. Though, according to CNN’s Lauren Fox, other Republicans are now having to answer the same question and make it clear that yes, white nationalists are racists, and racism is bad.

Watch the video above via CNN.

