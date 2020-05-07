Tucker Carlson attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) over a tweet that called Michael Flynn‘s dropped DOJ charges “white privilege at work.” In response, Carlson asked “can a single human actually be as loathsome?” over the comment.

White privilege at work. https://t.co/KfqzcvwXiV — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 7, 2020

Carlson’s opening monologue on Wednesday attacked the Justice Department for its investigation and prosecution of Trump’s former national security adviser for lying to federal agents, leading the Fox News host to claim “This was a setup from the beginning” and asking “How often does the FBI set people up?”

Carlson then turned his attention to Omar, who added her own take on the DOJ’s decision in a quote tweet of the original Flynn report from the Associated Press. She also posted, “Millions of people—mostly black and Latino men—spend years in jail trying to prove their innocence. Some die in jail. Michael Flynn was exonerated for crimes *he admitted to* with the blink of an eye.”

Slamming the Congresswoman, Carlson added: “Omar didn’t explain what in the world Mike Flynn’s case would have to do with his skin color, which he cannot control. But she announced the decision as racist anyway.”

“Surprised? You shouldn’t be surprised,” Carlson continued, claiming that Omar, a Member of Congress: “passionately hates the country that saved her, who reduces every single conceivable issue to the most vicious kind of race-baiting. Can a single human actually be as loathsome?”

“She’s like a parody of repulsiveness,” Carlson said. “Sometimes you doubt she really exists. The RNC must’ve created her.”

