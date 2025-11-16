<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Not every UFC fighter is hoping to be part of next year’s big event on the White House lawn, it turns out.

Brandon “Raw Dawg” Royval shredded the matches coordinated by President Donald Trump and UFC boss Dana White as “some ‘Hunger Games’ type of f*cking sh*t” and said he has no desire to be part of the spectacle.

“I don’t give a f*ck about any of our political figures right now, and it’s like to fight in front of them seems like some f*cking ‘Hunger Games’ type of f*cking sh*t. I don’t give a f*ck to fight in front of some f*cking billionaires and rich people that could give a sh*t about me,” Royval said on Monday’s episode of the In the Arena MMA podcast.

He added, “I don’t give a f*ck about impressing any politicians, I don’t care about the presidents, none of them.”

The Flyweight fighter — who was born and raised in Denver and is based out of Englewood, Colorado — then joked he is “too Mexican-looking” and that made him worried Immigration and Customs Enforcement may try to deport him.

“ICE is suspiciously arresting motherf*ckers, and I don’t know,” Royval said. “Who knows, bro? Next thing you know, I’m in Mexico, and I don’t speak Spanish.”

Royval has a 7-4 record in UFC fights and a 17-8 record in professional fights overall. The 33-year-old lost his most recent bout in June at UFC 317 in Las Vegas.

His comments come a few months after President Trump announced UFC would be holding an event on the White House’s South Lawn on June 14, 2026.

“Does anybody watch UFC? The great Dana White? We’re going to have a UFC fight. We’re going to have a UFC fight — think of this — on the grounds of the White House,” Trump said while in Iowa in July. “We have a lot of land there.”

The president said the fight will be part of the nation’s celebration of its 250th anniversary; he projected 20,000-25,000 fans will attend.

