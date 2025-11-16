The infighting among Democratic lawmakers continued on Sunday, with Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) saying last week’s deal to end the government shutdown was the “final straw” for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Khanna reiterated his stance that Schumer has got to go during an appearance on Meet the Press.

“Why do you think Leader Schumer is to blame, given that Republicans have control, as [Sen.] Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) is saying, of the White House and both chambers of Congress?” Host Kristen Welker asked.

He said he agreed with Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) that Schumer was a good leader under President Joe Biden , and that he also agreed with Sen. Shaheen that President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) deserved most of the blame for the shutdown. But he said that does not mean Schumer is the guy to lead the Dems forward into the 2026 midterms.

“The question is what is the future of Democratic leadership. Who is going to be effective? And most Democrats around the country just don’t think that person is Chuck Schumer,” Khanna said.

Khanna continued, “I mean, he doesn’t inspire confidence. He’s not bold. He’s out of touch with the grass roots. He’s someone who cheer led us into the war in Iraq. He doesn’t have the moral clarity on Gaza. He couldn’t say Mamdani’s name. And this was the final straw where he was not strong on fighting for health care.”

His comment to Welker comes after Khanna said earlier this week that Schumer” was “out of touch” and that it was “time” for him to step aside.

He is not the only Dem that feels that way, either. Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said Democrats need to “stop protecting this establishment status quo,” and Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) said Schumer negotiated a “terrible” deal and had “screw[ed] over a national party.” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), meanwhile, said “no one really knows” who is running the Democratic Party right now.

Others, like Rep. Jack Auchincloss (D-MA), have dodged questions about Schumer’s leadership this weekend.

Welker, after Khanna ripped Schumer, pressed him for who he would like to see fill the void. Khanna pointed to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), among a few others, who could replace Schumer.

