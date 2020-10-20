Utah Gubernatorial Candidates Post Joint Campaign Ad to Earnestly Promote Unity and Peaceful Transfer of Power

In what The Atlantic’s McKay Coppins called “the most Utah thing ever,” the Republican and Democratic gubernatorial candidate in The Beehive State posted a joint campaign ad that earnestly promoted amity, unity, and a peaceful transfer of power. Given the hyper-partisan and politically divided time we find ourselves in, the unique foray into unity is getting national praise for the breath of fresh air it is providing.

To this writer’s knowledge, there no precedent of opposing candidates appearing in such a convivial ad together with an election just two weeks away. In the coordinated promotion from campaigns of both Chris Peterson, the Democratic candidate for governor, and Spencer Cox, the Republican candidate, both tweeted the 30-second video and also quote tweeted the other.

Peterson noted “Today @SpencerJCox and I are releasing joint public service ads on civility in politics. Working together and the peaceful transfer of power are integral to what it means to be American. Let’s reforge our national commitment to decency and democracy. #utpol #standunited.”

In a quote tweet of Peterson’s tweet of the video, Spencer Cox said “I want to thank Chris for his willingness to record these PSA’s with me. No matter who wins the presidential election, we must all commit to a peaceful transfer of power and working together. So please vote and then let’s #standunited for a better America.”

In the ad, Cox acknowledged the candidates are in the “final days of campaigning against each other.” “But our common values transcend our political differences,” Peterson added, namely their belief that “whether you vote by mail or in person, we will both fully support the results of the upcoming presidential election regardless of the outcome.”

Watch above via Twitter.

