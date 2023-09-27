‘Vivek, Put Your Hand Down for a Second’: Chris Christie Tells Ramaswamy to ‘Chill Out’ As He Lays Into His Senpai Trump

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie quickly dispatched Vivek Ramaswamy as the latter indicated his desire to defend Donald Trump from the former’s attacks at the second GOP presidential primary debate on Wednesday.

Christie was expressing his respect for his fellow candidates onstage and his belief that the country should move on from Trump when he took a detour to address Ramaswamy.

“Vivek, put your hand down for a second, would ya?” asked Christie, adopting the tone of a fed-up schoolteacher. “I still got time, dude, so chill out.”

Christie went on to continue assailing Trump, whom Ramaswamy has showered with praise and has received positive feedback from the GOP frontrunner in return.

“Look, this guy has not only divided our party, he’s divided families all over this country. He’s divided friends all over this country. I’ve spoken to people and I know everyone else has who have sat at Thanksgiving dinner or at a birthday party and can’t have a conversation anymore. If they disagree with Donald Trump, he needs to be off the island and he needs to be taken out of this process,” said Christie.

When Ramaswamy did get his turn to speak, he began by defending Trump.

“Look, I have a different view on this. I think Trump was an excellent president,” began Ramaswamy before making the case for himself. “But the America first agenda does not belong to one man. It does not belong to Donald Trump. It doesn’t belong to me. It belongs to you, the people of this country. And the question is, who’s going to unite this country and take the America first agenda to the next level?”

“I will respect Donald Trump and his legacy because it’s the right thing to do,” he added. “But we will unite this country to take the America First agenda to the next level, and that will take a different generation.”

