Dana Perino stumped the GOP presidential hopefuls Wednesday when she suggested someone needed to be “voted off the island,” in reference to the reality gameshow Survivor.

“It’s now obvious that if you all stay in the race, former president Donald Trump wins the nomination. None of you have indicated that you’re dropping out. So which one of you, on stage tonight, should be voted off the island?

“Please use your marker to write your choice on the note pad in front of you, 15 seconds starting now. Of the people on the stage, who should be—

Gov. Ron DeSantis interrupted and threw cold water on the suggestion.

“With all due respect, like we’re here, we’re happy to debate but I think that’s disrespectful to my fellow competitors,” DeSantis said as the other candidates fell in line.

After discussing the “mathematical path” for another GOP contender to actually beat Donald Trump, moderator Stuart Varney piped up: “Governor Christie, I believe I did see you write something on the card!”

“No, but I’ll certainly tell you,” Christie said. “Yeah, look, I think I’m the only one on this stage who’s been clear about this. I vote Donald Trump off the island right now. And the reason I vote him off the island—”

Varney tried to reiterate that the exercise only applied to “the people on the stage.”

“No, no,” Christie said. “Cause you know what? Every person on this stage has shown the respect for Republican voters to come here to express their views honestly candidly and directly and to take your questions honestly.”

Christie added that Trump “has not only divided our party; he’s divided families all over this country. He’s divided friends all over this country. I’ve spoken to people who have sat at Thanksgiving dinner or at a birthday party, and can’t have a conversation anymore if they disagree with Donald Trump. He needs to be voted off this island and taken out of this process.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

