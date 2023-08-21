Vivek Ramaswamy Tells Bill Maher ‘It’s A Joke’ That Pot Isn’t Legal Nationwide

Vivek Ramaswamy (R) discussed “vices” on Bill Maher‘s latest Club Random podcast, which Maher used as an opening to ask how the presidential hopeful felt about legalizing marijuana nationwide.

Maher began by commenting on Ramaswamy’s considerable youth, and how it must be a big advantage as he runs for president.

“See, this is what is great, this is what’s so advantageous about running for president when you’re 38, because I remember 38 and I still run around the country, but I couldn’t do it like that now,” Maher said, adding, “Yes, you can just run your body ragged 24/7. Especially, I’m sure, you don’t drink…”

“No, I try to not have too many vices,” Ramaswamy said.

Maher, who’s known for firing up a blunt while interviewing guests, asked Ramaswamy off camera, “You don’t smoke dope, pot?”

When Ramaswamy answered no, Maher said, “No? You don’t mind if I do, do you?”

“I don’t mind. Yes, your house, your place,” Ramaswamy said.

“Okay, and it’s legal…We’re not even doing anything wrong,” Maher continued, referring to the state of California.

“Yes. I think the federal government, there’s a whole, separate —but basically, it’s legal from the state perspective, so go for it,” Ramaswamy said.

Back on camera, Maher asked, “But do you think it should be legal nationally?”

RAMASWAMY: I think that we should align the federal law with the state law. I think it undermines the rule of law that we have. MAHER: So that means yes? RAMASWAMY: Yes, it means yes. MAHER: Right. RAMASWAMY: Absolutely. MAHER: Yes, because it’s so silly now. RAMASWAMY: It’s a joke, it’s a farce. MAHER: It’s a joke that I have to look up when I’m going to a state, and by the way, I don’t even do it anymore because I figure if they’re going to get me in Oklahoma for having this with me, they’ll be the ones who are embarrassed, not me. RAMASWAMY: Well, also, here’s the thing though, is when you have different standards of law, like when you have that “look the other way and sweep it under the rug,” that’s when you actually get an unfair state that can target people for saying the wrong thing, thinking the wrong thing. “I don’t like what you did here. I got to throw the statute book at you and then we’re going to do something where we otherwise don’t charge you with.” That’s what they

do.

GOP presidential polls currently show Ramaswamy in third place behind Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and former President Donald Trump (R).

Watch the interview above via YouTube.

