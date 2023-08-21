Kari Lake Floors Steve Bannon With Harsh Criticism of Mitch McConnell’s Health While Talking Senate Run

Failed 2022 GOP candidate for governor of Arizona, Kari Lake, joined Steve Bannon’s podcast on Monday – as she often does – to discuss the latest rumblings regarding her potentially joining the GOP primary for U.S. Senate in Arizona, which polls suggest she would lead.

Bannon showed Lake an article from the Hill outlining GOP establishment opposition to Lake and noted, they “are not happy with you, ma’am.”

“Oh, I know. I mean, they’re calling me a bad candidate,” Lake replied, adding:

You know, not only is that not true. We ran the greatest campaign, I think, in the country last cycle, and it was all about we the people, all about the people of Arizona who haven’t had great representation, unfortunately, by politicians who are just in D.C. to line their pockets. So if I decide to jump in, I will be an incredible candidate because I will be representing the people of Arizona. I’ll make that decision. And my question is, who the heck do they want? Do they want Doug Ducey? Do they think Doug Ducey is a good candidate? Do they think Karrin Robson is a good candidate? Who do they want? I know what the polling shows. The polling shows in a three way race, I beat both. Kyrsten Sinema, who votes in lockstep with Joe Biden and I beat this other guy, the socialist Marxists. So I’m not worried about it. We’re going to win if we jump into it. But my question is who does Mitch McConnell want?

“They want, he wants somebody he can control, right? Somebody he can control. He can’t control you. That’s what they want. Pick it. They got you know, they got a lot of people,” Bannon replied as Lake jumped back in to tear into McConnell.

“I don’t think he can even control what comes out of his mouth anymore. I mean, there’s something going on right now with him and I’m…” she continued.

“Wow, wow!” interjected a floored Bannon.

“Well, we saw it,” Lake continued as Bannon chuckled.

“I don’t know what it is, there’s something medically, when you freeze up like that and they have to, like, take your body and move it away from the podium, something’s going on there. And he’s going to make all the decisions about who represents the people of Arizona. I don’t know. That doesn’t that doesn’t make sense to me, Steve,” Lake concluded.

Watch the clip above via War Room.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com