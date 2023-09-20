‘Was That All Worth It?’ Ari Melber Asks Peter Navarro If He Regrets His Actions After Being Convicted

MSNBC’s Ari Melber asked convicted ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro if facing prison time for protecting Donald Trump was “all worth it.”

Navarro was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress this month for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House Select Committee on Jan. 6.

“You were out there discussing aspects of what you called the sweep, or this plot for Jan. 6, public,” Melber said. “You took this fight all the way through the committee, through the courtroom, through DOJ. And now, you might risk going to prison in losing this legal fight, for refusing to describe under oath what you had described in public. Does that make sense? Was that all worth it?”

Navarro answered, “Look first of all and last of all, I did the honorable thing. I did my duty to the country, the Constitution and the law.” He continued:

The president invoked executive privilege. Period, full stop. Maybe he didn’t do it to the liking of the judge, but he did it. As soon as he did that, it was not my privilege to waive, which I said earlier, 18 months ago on this show. I also asked the committee as well as the doj to negotiate a waiver in which case I would be happy the talk. My hands were tied. My hands were tied, and the judge acknowledged what I was in. Last thing I’ll say about that committee, look, the congresswoman you had on there, there were nine people on that committee. Seven of them had been involved rapidly with the two impeachments of Donald Trump, and two of them were RINO Republicans in [Liz] Cheney and [Adam] Kinzinger. OK? And it was not legal. I mean, that was a witch-hunt, ok?

Prosecutor Elizabeth Aloi told the jurors during closing arguments, “The defendant chose allegiance to former President Trump over compliance with the subpoena. That is contempt. That is a crime.”

Navarro is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 12, 2024. He faces up to one year in jail on each count, and a minimum of 30 days for each count.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

