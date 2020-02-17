Stacey Abrams said she wants to one day serve as president of the United States in an appearance on The View Monday.

Abrams has been floated as a potential pick for vice president since she lost the race for governor of Georgia in 2018. In her second appearance on The View since, she was asked about her political aspirations by Whoopi Goldberg.

“A lot of people want to see you on that ticket, first as vice president,” Goldberg said.

“Of course I would be honored to run for vice president with the nominee,” Abrams replied.

“It would be doing a disservice to every woman of color, every woman of ambition, every child who wants to think beyond their known space for me to say no. Or to pretend, Oh no I don’t want it. Of course I want it. Of course I want to serve America. Of course I want to be a patriot and do this work, and so I say yes,” she continued.

“You also see yourself running as president too,” Goldberg followed up.

“Oh absolutely. Absolutely” Abrams said. “I want to do good and there’s no stronger platform than president of the United States and that’s a position I want to one day hold.”

Watch above, via ABC.

