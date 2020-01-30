Washington Post “conservative opinion writer” Jennifer Rubin announced on Thursday that she’d “prefer to be a 19th-century liberal or a wet Tory,” than a “conservative,” because the word has been “ruined.”

“The impeachment trial underscores the degree to which the right is in no shape or form conservative, but authoritarian,” claimed Rubin in a series of Twitter posts. “In this regard it has been clarifying and why I think the right has been propagating a fraud that blind obedience to the executive, blood and soil nationalism and protectionism are ‘conservative.'”

“Since they’ve ruined the word I’d prefer to be a 19th century liberal or a wet Tory,” she declared.

The impeachment trial underscores the degree to which the right is in no shape or form conservative but authoritarian. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 30, 2020

In this regard it has been clarifying and why I think the right has been propagating a fraud that blind obedience to the executive, blood and soil nationalism and protectionism are “conservative.” Since they’ve ruined the word I’d prefer to be a 19th century liberal or a wet Tory — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 30, 2020

Rubin has long been criticized by others on the right for calling herself a conservative.

The columnist has been referred to by conservative media as “a leftist posing as a conservative,” and in 2018, a staff writer for the Federalist wrote, “It’s intellectually dishonest for her and the Washington Post to continue to call her conservative while she does and says the opposite.”

In 2018, a group of conservative leaders even penned an open letter to the Washington Post, asking the newspaper “for the sake of intellectual honesty,” to “cease” identifying “her as in any way ‘conservative.'”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]