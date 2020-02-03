Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reacted to President Donald Trump’s attack on 2020 Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg’s height, Monday, during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Dan Abrams Show.

After being asked by Law & Crime’s Brian Ross about President Trump’s remarks, Spicer responded, “I’ll tell you, as a guy that’s 5’6″, that one stung me too,” before attributing the attack to the president’s “combatant style.”

During a Super Bowl interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Sunday, President Trump unloaded on “very little” Bloomberg.

“I just think of little,” he mocked. “You know, now he wants a box for the debates to stand on. Okay. It’s okay, there’s nothing wrong. You can be short.”

“He wants a box for the debates. Why should he be entitled to that? Really. Does that mean everyone else gets a box?” the president asked.

Also in his appearance on the The Dan Abrams Show, Spicer defended President Trump for congratulating the wrong state following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory.

“There’s an element of authenticity there that I think a lot of people are tired of politicians that have anything scripted. On the flip side, you’ve got Trump who does it, you know, he literally types them out himself. So are there going to be mistakes and here are there,” Spicer argued. “But the question you have to ask yourself is, do you want a poll tested, you know, staff-driven candidate, or do you want something a little bit more authentic?”

“If the biggest thing that you’re going to whack them with is that he, you know, mislabeled the Kansas City Chiefs… if that’s what we’re nitpicking now… I think that that we’ve got a lot bigger things to talk about,” he continued.

