President Donald Trump mocked nearly every 2020 Democratic presidential candidate in under three minutes, Sunday, during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

President Trump made his remarks during a lightning round of questions, where Hannity read out names for the president to air his thoughts on.

On former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump declared, “I just think of sleepy. I just watch him, he’s sleepy. Sleepy Joe,” before calling out Biden’s son Hunter Biden for his dealings in Ukraine.

On Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), President Trump proclaimed, “Well, I think he’s a communist. I mean, you know, look, I think of communism when I think of Bernie.”

“Now you could say socialist, but didn’t he get married in Moscow? And that’s wonderful, Moscow’s wonderful… You don’t necessarily think in terms of marriage, Moscow, and it’s wonderful. I’m not knocking it, but I think of Bernie sort of as a socialist, but far beyond a socialist,” he elaborated, before moving on to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

“At least he’s true to what he believes, that’s one thing, because you mention now Elizabeth Warren, she’s not true to it. I call her fairy tale, because everything’s a fairy tale,” Trump continued. “That’s how Pocahontas got started, everything’s a fairy tale. This woman can’t tell the truth.”

For Mike Bloomberg, President Trump opted to attack his height, calling the billionaire candidate “very little.”

“I just think of little. You know, now he wants a box for the debates to stand on. Okay. It’s okay, there’s nothing wrong. You can be short,” he jeered. “Why should he get a box to stand on okay? He wants a box for the debates. Why should he be entitled to that? Really. Does that mean everyone else gets a box?”

In the interview, President Trump also attacked 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), before describing his nicknames as “very accurate.”

“Look at sleepy Joe, what’s going on with him? He’s having a hard time. You look at Bernie, I call him Crazy Bernie. Now they’re sort of rigging the election against him again,” President Trump opined. “I see what’s going on. They’re rigging it against him.”

