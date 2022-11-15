WATCH: Climate Protesters Vandalize, Glue Themselves to Famous Painting On Day Oil Company Sponsored Free Admission

Climate protesters continued targeting classic pieces of art this week in an effort to somehow stop oil drilling and inspire governments to better tackle climate change.

Targeted this time was Gustav Klimt’s Death and Life painting in the Leopold Museum in Vienna. The painting dates back to 1915. Footage of the protesters shows one throwing a black substance, possibly paint, onto the glass protecting the painting, while another glues themselves to the work of art. A security guard stepped in and grabbed the man who threw the substance and presumably did not have enough time to slap some glue on his own hand.

The climate group Last Generation is behind the Vienna protest, while Just Stop Oil was previously behind a number of similar protests.

The Last Generation’s Twitter account posted that “new oil and gas wells are a death sentence for humanity,” according to a Twitter translation.

🛢️EILT: Klimt's "Tod und Leben" im Leopold Museum mit Öl überschüttet🛢️ Menschen der Letzten Generation haben heute im Leopold Museum das Klimt-Gemälde "Tod und Leben" mit Öl überschüttet. Neue Öl- und Gasbohrungen sind ein Todesurteil für die Menschheit. pic.twitter.com/4QKAklB9Af — Letzte Generation Österreich (@letztegenAT) November 15, 2022

“People still searching and drilling for new oil and gas have blood on their hands – and no amount of sponsoring will ever wash that blood off,” the group also said.

Reuters noted that the museum protest occurred on the same day that the Austrian oil and gas company OMV was sponsoring free admission into the museum in honor of St. Leopold’s Day.

The museum confirmed after the incident that the actual painting was not damaged, though there was significant damage to its frame. The activists reportedly snuck in the liquid thrown at the painting in a water bottle hidden beneath their clothes.

“Stop the fossil fuel destruction. We are racing into a climate hell,” one of the protesters said in video captured of the vandalism/demonstration.

Hans-Peter Wipplinger, the director of the Leopold Museum, told Austria Press Agency that the museum sympathizes with the cause of the protesters, but they don’t understand targeting historical paintings.

“Attacking works of art is definitely the wrong way to implement the targeted goal of preventing the predicted climate collapse,” the museum director said.

