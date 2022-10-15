WATCH: Clip of Biden Advising Young Girl ‘No Serious Guys Until You’re 30’ Goes Viral on Right Wing Twitter

A clip of President Joe Biden seemingly offering dating advice to a young girl is making the rounds on social media.

First shared by Kalen D’Almeida from the MAGA group Turning Point USA, the clip has been similarly shared by other conservative critics of the president, not to mention the New York Post. In the clip, the president is standing behind a young girl when he grabs her shoulders and says, “Now a very important thing I told my daughters and granddaughters — no serious guys until you’re 30!”

The girl awkwardly replies she’ll “keep that in mind.”

The fairly innocuous footage was reportedly taken by D’Almeida outside Irvine Valley College in Irvine, California where the president spoke on Friday. D’Almeida claimed Secret Service tried to stop him from filming. An unidentified person behind the president can be seen speaking to D’Almeida, seeming to discourage him from filming himself next to the president. Biden was taking a photo with the young girl at the time.

This isn’t the first time Biden has oddly proffered such advice to kids or even the first time giving this specific nugget of wisdom to girls. In March, the president told a group of young female students there should be “no serious guys” until they’re all 30 years old.

“The only thing I want you girls to remember, no serious guys ’til you’re 30 years old,” he said at the time.

The political right has made much of past accusations or rumors that Biden has been inappropriate or too prone to make physical contact with women, but the issue has not been exclusively a political football. It has been noticeable enough that the First Lady addressed his behavior in an interview with CNN. Even former Daily Show host Jon Stewart referred to some instances all the way back in 2015 as “groping.”

But far-right critics have been keen to characterize virtually any interaction in a sinister way, an alarming habit considering the consequences that fearmongering can have.

