WATCH: Ghislaine Maxwell Refuses to Answer Congress’s Questions About Jeffrey Epstein

The House Oversight Committee made public a video Monday of Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex offender and Jeffrey Epstein accomplice, invoking her Fifth Amendment right over and over again while being grilled about her ties to the late sex criminal.

“Ms. Maxwell, were you a close friend and confidant of Jeffrey Epstein?” asked a lawyer for the GOP-led committee.

“I would like to answer your question, but on the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer this question and any related questions. My habeas petition is pending in the Southern District of New York. I therefore invoke my right to silence under the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution,” Maxwell responded in the clip, which was filmed at the prison where she is serving out her sentence for sex trafficking. Maxwell made headlines on Monday when her lawyer offered to help exonerate President Donald Trump in exchange for a pardon.

🚨Today, Ghislaine Maxwell invoked the Fifth during her deposition. I’m releasing the full video and audio so the American people can see it for themselves. We will not stop pursuing the truth — and justice for Epstein survivors. WATCH: https://t.co/PJRdUv4mMR — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) February 9, 2026

Below is a rough transcript of the rest of the exchange:

QUESTIONER: Let the record reflect that Ms. Maxwell has invoked the Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination. Ms. Maxwell, please be very clear: Are you declining to answer the question put to you solely on the ground that you believe the answer will incriminate you? MAXWELL: I invoke my Fifth Amendment right to silence. QUESTIONER: Ms. Maxwell, did you at any time play any role in Jeffrey Epstein’s activities involving the recruitment, grooming, or trafficking of young women or girls? MAXWELL: I invoke my Fifth Amendment right to silence. QUESTIONER: Let the record reflect that Ms. Maxwell has invoked the Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination. Ms. Maxwell, please be very clear: Are you declining to answer the question put to you solely on the ground that you believe the answer will incriminate you? MAXWELL: I invoke my Fifth Amendment right to silence. QUESTIONER: Ms. Maxwell, have you ever coerced, directed, or otherwise instructed any young woman or girl to provide sexual favors to Mr. Epstein or any other individual? MAXWELL: I invoke my Fifth Amendment right to silence. QUESTIONER: Let the record reflect that Ms. Maxwell has invoked the Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination. Ms. Maxwell, please be very clear: Are you declining to answer the question put to you solely on the ground that you believe the answer will incriminate you? MAXWELL: I invoke my Fifth Amendment right to silence. QUESTIONER: Ms. Maxwell, did you and Jeffrey Epstein attempt to surround yourselves with influential individuals to curry favor and shield yourselves from potential scrutiny? MAXWELL: I invoke my Fifth Amendment right to silence. QUESTIONER: Let the record reflect that Ms. Maxwell has invoked the Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination. Ms. Maxwell, please be very clear: Are you declining to answer the question put to you solely on the ground that you believe the answer will incriminate you? MAXWELL: I invoke my Fifth Amendment right to silence. QUESTIONER: Ms. Maxwell, can you please provide us with all the names of other additional co-conspirators to the crimes perpetrated by you and Jeffrey Epstein? MAXWELL: I invoke my Fifth Amendment right to silence. QUESTIONER: Let the record reflect that Ms. Maxwell has invoked the Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination. Ms. Maxwell, please be very clear: Are you declining to answer the question put to you solely on the ground that you believe the answer will incriminate you? MAXWELL: I invoke my Fifth Amendment right to silence. QUESTIONER: Ms. Maxwell, is it your intention to answer every question put to you by the committee today with the assertion of your Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination? MAXWELL: I invoke my Fifth Amendment right to silence. QUESTIONER: The answer to that is yes, also. So just as her lawyer, I’ll tell you, yes, that’s her intention.

Watch the full clip above.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!