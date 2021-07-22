WATCH: GOP Congressman Scolds Media for Not Asking Democrats About Their Vaccinations, Reporter Informs Him They Have 100% Vaccine Rate

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) chided the media for pestering congressional Republicans about whether they had been vaccinated for Covid-19 but not the Democrats, and was immediately informed by CNN’s Annie Grayer that 100% of his Democratic colleagues had already gotten the shot.

Polls have consistently shown that vaccine hesitancy is higher among Republicans than Democrats, and this is often blamed, at least in part, on GOP politicians’ vocal objections to the vaccines or refusal to answer if they have been vaccinated.

Thursday morning, at a press conference held by the GOP Doctor’s Caucus, Grayer asked the lawmakers if they believed that Republicans needed to be more vocal about getting vaccinated in order to encourage their constituents to get vaccinated too.

“You as a press have a responsibility to ask questions of the Democrats as well,” replied Jackson. “How many Democrats are willing to say whether or not they’ve been vaccinated?”

“One hundred percent of Democrats have said they’re vaccinated,” said Grayer.

Ronny Jackson: you as a press have a responsibility to ask questions of the Democrats as well. How many Democrats are willing to say whether or not they’ve been vaccinated? Me: 100% of Democrats have said they’re vaccinated. Story: https://t.co/WhHIQion0j — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) July 22, 2021

This was reported as early as May 14, when CNN reported that they had conducted a survey of both Republicans and Democrats in Congress, and found that 100% of the Democratic delegation had been vaccinated. At that point, 44.8% of the Republicans confirmed they had received the vaccine. Over 100 GOP offices refused to answer the question.

Several congressional Democrats tweeted their own confirmation of their colleagues’ vaccination status.

“Asked & answered, months ago,” wrote Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).

Asked & answered, months ago: “Congressional Democrats have a 100% vaccination rate” https://t.co/IF5Ey3fJfG https://t.co/nWyJ2zsz9u — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 22, 2021

I am. I have been. And I think all my Dem colleagues have and are willing to say so. https://t.co/iTjR1TGOPC — Jim Himes (@jahimes) July 22, 2021

Watch the video above, via Twitter.

