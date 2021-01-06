WATCH LIVE: Congress Counts Electoral College Votes to Certify 2020 Election

The U.S. House of Representatives and Senate will meet Wednesday at 1 pm ET in a joint session of Congress to count the Electoral College votes for the 2020 presidential election.

The Electoral Colleges in each state met last month and officially certified the votes, with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris receiving 306 votes to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence receiving 232.

Pence will preside over the joint session, a role designated for him in the Constitution. Several Republican Senators and Representatives have publicly vowed to object to the certification, but since Republicans do not have majorities in both chambers, they are unable to actually block the certification of Biden and Harris’ win. Nonetheless, their objections are likely to add hours to the proceedings with additional debate speeches and procedural maneuvers.

Watch the video above, via C-SPAN on YouTube. The joint session is scheduled to begin at 1 pm ET.

