WATCH LIVE: Kamala Harris Speaks at Biden Campaign GOTV Event in Cleveland, Ohio
Oct 24th, 2020, 3:17 pm
Both presidential campaigns are out on the trail hard this Saturday. Joe Biden already held one rally earlier today in Pennsylvania, and Donald Trump held one in North Carolina.
Sen. Kamala Harris will be speaking this afternoon from Cleveland, Ohio. The focus will be on motivating early voting and, naturally, President Trump’s record on the economy, the coronavirus and more.
Watch above, via the Biden campaign.
