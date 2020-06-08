White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is set to hold a press briefing at 2 p.m. Eastern Time Monday.

During her last press briefing on Wednesday, McEnany sparred with CNN’s Jim Acosta over President Donald Trump’s visit to St. John’s Episcopal Church the day after it was set on fire by rioters.

“If the White House, the president, and his team had to do it all over again, would you have gassed and pummeled protesters to clear the park so the president could have a photo op?” asked Acosta, prompting McEnany to reply, “Let me first address no tear gas were used and no rubber bullets were used… So again, no tear gas was used, no rubber bullets were used.”

Watch live above via the White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]