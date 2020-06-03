White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended President Donald Trump’s walk to St. John’s Church — where rioters started a fire the night before — by pointing to other symbolic moments of leadership through history.

One reporter asked why the president decided to walk to the church, following questions from other reporters in the room about the protesters being cleared out beforehand.

“The president wanted to send a very powerful message that we will not be overcome by looting, by rioting, by burning. This is not what defines America,” McEnany responded.

She compared the move to other leaders after tragedy:

“Through all of time, we’ve seen presidents and leaders across the world who have had leadership moments and very powerful symbols that were important for a nation to see at any given time to show a message of resilience and determination. Like Churchill, we saw him inspecting the bombing damage. It sent a powerful message of leadership to the British people. And George W. Bush throwing out the ceremonial first pitch after 9/11. And Jimmy Carter putting on a sweater to encourage energy savings. And George H.W. Bush signing with the Americans with Disabilities Act flanked by two disabled Americans.”

“And for this president, it was powerful and important to send a message that the rioters, the looters, the anarchists will not prevail,” she added.

