White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is set to hold a White House press briefing at 1 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

The briefing will take place an hour before President Donald Trump’s PREVENTS task force announcement at 2 p.m. PREVENTS is a task force dedicated to address suicides among U.S. military veterans.

McEnany’s last briefing, which was due to take place at 2 p.m. on Monday, ended up being cancelled just before 4 p.m.

The 2 pm White House briefing was canceled at 3:55 pm. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) June 15, 2020

