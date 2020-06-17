comScore

WATCH LIVE: KAYLEIGH MCENANY HOLDS BRIEFING

By Charlie NashJun 17th, 2020, 12:54 pm

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is set to hold a White House press briefing at 1 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

The briefing will take place an hour before President Donald Trump’s PREVENTS task force announcement at 2 p.m. PREVENTS is a task force dedicated to address suicides among U.S. military veterans.

McEnany’s last briefing, which was due to take place at 2 p.m. on Monday, ended up being cancelled just before 4 p.m.

Watch live above via the White House.

