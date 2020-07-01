White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold a last-minute press briefing at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday.

The announcement of a briefing Wednesday afternoon at around 3:20 p.m. came minutes after Fox Business aired several clips of an interview with President Donald Trump and Washington correspondent Blake Burman. In one clip, Trump claimed Covid-19 would eventually “disappear,” a phrase he’s said several times. Another snippet shows Trump claiming he’s “all for masks” because he “sort of liked the way” he looked in a mask.

“I don’t know if you need ‘mandatory’ because you have many places in the country where people stay very long distance,” Trump said. “You talk about social distancing but I’m all for masks. I think masks are good.”

In a press briefing Tuesday, McEnany defended Trump’s analysis of intel reports by saying, “the president does read.” She also called Trump the “most informed person on planet earth” about threats against the United States.

Near the end of her briefing, McEnany continued to rail against a New York Times report from last week that found Russia was paying bounties to kill U.S. troops.

“This president is on record for decades of opposing foreign wars,” McEnany said. “Iraq is a great example appeared nearly a two-decade war. When Washington was unanimous saying we are going into Iraq, this president said no, that’s not the right decision. He has ultimately protected American troops and kept this country safe. This president has a very strong foreign policy record to be incredibly proud of.”

