WATCH: Mark Meadows Buries His Head in Phone as He Scurries Away From Press Hounding Him About Jan. 6

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was walking with his heard buried and being on his phone as he was being hounded by reporters with questions related to the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Meadows was on Capitol Hill on Thursday as he was being asked by one reporter if he had any response to his former senior aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who testified earlier this month to the House committee investigating Jan. 6 about what was happening in the White House near and on Jan. 6 and what happened backstage at former President Donald Trump’s rally that day. She also testified that Trump tried to grab the wheel of his SUV when he was told that he wouldn’t be going with his supporters to the Capitol.

MEADOWS spotted on Capitol Hill cc amazing @AnnieGrayerCNN pic.twitter.com/W6DOARfpEy — Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotnbc) July 21, 2022

“Have you spoken to Cassidy Hutchinson before or after her testimony,” asked another reporter.

“As I said, I don’t comment on anything on Jan. 6, guys,” said Meadows. “And I appreciate the job you’re doing.”

“Have you been in touch with members of Congress about asking for pardons,” asked a reporter to which Meadows didn’t respond. Members of the Trump administration testified before the Jan. 6 committee that there were GOP members of Congress who sought a pardon following Jan. 6.

“Is there anything the Jan. 6 committee is doing that worries you,” asked a reporter. Meadows didn’t respond. The reporter asked Meadows if he was “cooperating with the committee.” Again, Meadows didn’t answer.

Following a couple more questions about Jan. 6, Meadows was asked about Trump possibly announcing a 2024 presidential run.

“The president’s opinions obviously speak for themselves,” replied Meadows.

When asked if he would work again with Trump, Meadows declined to comment.

“Again, I’m not commenting on anything that relates to the president running or Jan. 6,” he said.

When asked about Trump’s inaction as the Capitol riot was underway, Meadows refused to answer.

Watch above, via NBC News’ Haley Talbot.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com