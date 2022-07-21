‘NOT Because of Biden!’ Barrasso Flips Out at Angus King Trolling Him Over Gas Prices in Senate Committee

Wyoming Republican Sen. John Barrasso blew up at Maine Democrat Sen. Angus King for trolling him over who to credit for gas prices during an Energy and Natural Resources committee meeting this week.

The committee chaired by Sen. Joe Manchin met on Thursday for general business and to consider the nomination of Laura Daniel-Davis to be an Assistant Secretary of the Interior, but the members covered a wide array of related subjects.

Ranking member Sen. Barrasso said early in the meeting that President Joe Biden and his administration have “failed every American” on energy prices. When Sen. King had the floor later he circled back, saying he’s recently traveled abroad and found that prices are high around the world and higher than in the United States in over a hundred countries.

“My only conclusion was: That Joe Biden guy really gets around if he’s increasing gas prices in South Korea and Finland and Latvia,” he said with some snark and to scattered laughs.

King then trolled Barrasso, addressing him directly to say that “gas prices have gone down forty cents in about the last month.”

“Is that the Biden administration?” he asked. “Does the Biden administration get to take credit for that or do they only get blamed when they go up?

Barrasso didn’t take kindly to the framing, and began his answer by saying, “Thank you for the opportunity to address that issue.”

“People are hurting in this country. People can’t afford $5 a gallon gasoline. At that point, it’s no longer how much does it cost to fill the tank. It’s people saying, I can’t afford to fill the tank. I have $100. I go to the gas station. I can’t even get a fill-up at that point. And as a result, the demand is down–”

King began to respond that “nobody is disputing that Senator, what they’re disputing is who is responsible…” but Barrasso continued even more heated and animated.

“The demand is down, not because of Joe Biden! The demand is down because people can’t afford to fill their tank with gasoline! They can’t afford $5 gasoline!” he said, thumping the desk.

“In terms of people having their own opinions, everybody’s entitled to that, but not their own facts,” he said. “When I hear a member say we are at historically high production levels, I would have to point out that we are today a million barrels-a-day less production in the United States than we were in 2019 prior to the pandemic. So there is no credence to the idea that we are at historically high production.”

“We are at historically high prices, and the American families are suffering,” Barrasso concluded.

Watch the clip above, via the Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

