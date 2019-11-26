WATCH: Melania Trump Loudly Booed at Opioid Awareness Event in Baltimore

First Lady Melania Trump was loudly booed as she delivered a speech at the B’More Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness in Baltimore, Tuesday.

“We have a big problem in this country and we all need to step up. We need everybody. We need all hands on deck,” opened Jim Wahlberg, the brother of actor Mark Wahlberg. “Like the previous speaker said, this is not a white or black issue, this is not a political issue, this is not a ‘I belong to his party, or I belong to that party’ issue. This is a life or death issue, and we need everybody’s participation.”

“Now that being said, I am going to introduce somebody who has made it their personal mission to use their platform to make a difference in this particular area with wellness and addiction, and particularly the opioid crisis that we’re living through right now,” he continued. “So ladies and gentlemen, yes you’re young people but you’re ladies and gentlemen, it is my pleasure to introduce to you the First Lady of the United States of America.”

As Mrs. Trump walked on stage, the audience broke out into a reaction of screaming and loud booing, and as she delivered her speech, protesters tried to drown her out with noise.

