At a Tuesday bill signing ceremony on the White House’s south lawn, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) got a laugh from the crowd as she coped with the mystery of the missing speech.

President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 into law at a White House event that included remarks by both Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Speaker Pelosi.

After Schumer spoke, he introduced Pelosi, who upon reaching the podium realized her prepared remarks were not there.

“Let me see what’s…” said Pelosi quietly as she flipped through the pages in front of her. “The president’s speech is here.”

She then said more loudly into the microphone, “I think I have the president’s speech here.”

She laughed and the crowd laughed along with her. Biden stepped slightly forward and said “what’d they do with yours?

With a slightly frustrated chuckle, Pelosi replied, “I don’t know what they did with it, but I can do without it,” and laughed again.

Someone then handed her speech to her from the front row as the crowd lightly applauded.

“Thank you,” said Pelosi.

Biden remarked, “That’s helpful.”

Pelosi then began her prepared remarks with, “Mr. President,” and paused as the two of them laughed and the audience joined in.

