WATCH: Second Amendment Advocates Rally Against Gun Control in Richmond, VA

By Ken MeyerJan 20th, 2020, 9:49 am

Thousands of people are assembling in Richmond, Virginia today for the gun rights rally being led by the Virginia Citizens Defense League and Gun Owners of America.

Law enforcement officials are on high alert since many pro-Second Amendment activists arrived in order to protest a number of gun control proposals currently under consideration by the state legislature. ABC News reports that one of the proposals being protested is a ban on assault rifles, while another one is a “red flag” law that would allow officials to confiscate weapons from people suspected of posing a public threat.

Governor Ralph Northam (D) has expressed concern about the rally, and last week, he issued a temporary state of emergency to ban all weapons from Capitol Square until Tuesday night. Northam and others have expressed concern that the rally could be infiltrated by violent extremists and white nationalists looking for an opportunity to repeat the infamous 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville.

“They are not coming to peacefully protest, they are coming to intimidate and to cause harm,” Northam said.

So far, the event has been a peaceful mix of pro-gun rallying, anti-gun protests and a number of other political demonstrations. Check out a few pics from the scene below.

