WATCH: WH Spox Jean-Pierre Offers Up a Bizarre Non-Explanation on Viral Moment of Biden Calling Out for Dead Congresswoman

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged a reporter’s question about President Joe Biden calling out for deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN).

During a Wednesday speech on hunger, nutrition and health, President Joe Biden called out for Walorski.

“Jackie are you here? Where’s Jackie?” Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) died in a car accident in August pic.twitter.com/cHc3b7zPmE — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 28, 2022

During the White House press briefing later in the day, ABC News White House reporter Cecilia Vega asked Jean-Pierre “what happened” with Biden looking for Walorski, who, along with two other people, died last month in a car accident.

Jean-Pierre did not directly address the hiccup.

“The president was naming congressional champions on this issue and was acknowledging her incredible work. He had already planned to welcome the congresswoman’s family to the White House on Friday,” she said. “There will be a bill signing in her honor this coming Friday, so of course she was on his mind. She was on top of mind for the president. He looks forward to discussing her remarkable legacy of public service when he sees her family this coming Friday.”

Vega quoted what Biden said, which was “Jackie are you here? Where’s Jackie? She must not be here.”

Jean-Pierre reiterated that Walorski “was on top of mind” for the president. The non-answer, though, did little to sate the press corps, as they peppered Jean-Pierre with more questions throughout the briefing. We’ll be posting more about one wild exchange shortly.

Watch above via CSPAN.

