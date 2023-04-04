‘Underwhelming’: CNN Legal Analyst Unimpressed By Trump Charges, Says ‘There’s Not More to It’

CNN panelists are far from declaring Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against Donald Trump a home run.

Judge Juan Merchan unsealed the 34 felony charges alleging business fraud against Trump in a lower Manhattan courthouse Tuesday and some analysts were surprised that the documents revealed “nothing new.”

Jake Tapper asked CNN legal analyst Carrie Cordero, “Is it what you thought it would be and are you unimpressed?”

“It is what I thought it was going to be in terms of the payments that were made, the falsification of the records is really tied to the payment that was made to Stormy Daniels,” Cordero said.

“In terms of a case that’s being brought against a former president, it’s a little underwhelming. There’s not more to it. There’s not more violations, tax violations. There’s not an incredible new set of facts that we didn’t know about publicly. It’s really the facts of this case, as they have existed for basically almost seven years.”

Trump addressed his arrest and the charges against him in a 25-minute speech from Mar-a-Lago Tuesday evening. He took the opportunity during his remarks to slam the judge and his family.

“I have a Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife and family, whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris and now receives money from the Biden-Harris campaign, and a lot of it,” Trump said.

Before dismissing Trump, Judge Merchan warned the former president, “Please refrain from making comments or engaging in conduct that has the potential to incite violence, create civil unrest, or jeopardize the safety or well-being of any individuals.”

Watch above via CNN.

