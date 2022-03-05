‘What The Hell is Wrong With You?’ GOP Sens. Rubio, Daines Kicked All Over Twitter For Sharing Images of Zoom Call With In-Hiding Zelensky

Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Steve Daines faced furious backlash on Twitter Saturday after each shared screenshots from a Zoom call they participated in with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy despite being warned not to do that exact thing.

Describing the content of the call, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “President Zelenskyy made a desperate plea for Eastern European countries to provide Russian-made planes to Ukraine. These planes are very much needed. And I will do all I can to help the administration to facilitate their transfer,” reported Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs.

It was while the call was ongoing that both Daines and Rubio shared screenshots of Zelenskyy. Several lawmakers from both parties shared images after the call concluded, including Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, Connecticut Democrat Rep. Jim Hines, and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island. The Democrat shared his tweet a few hours later, describing the call as “stunning” and included a pic taken of his phone during the call.

Stunning to be on with Zelenskyy in the midst of all this. God bless him and his people. pic.twitter.com/FLYvyzyzlD — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) March 5, 2022

Zelensky shared some images from the call on his official Instagram account several hours later also.

Minnesota Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips, who was on the call, was among the first to criticize Rubio and Daines, pointing out that there had been clear instruction from the ambassador regarding security during the call.

The Ukrainian Ambassador very intentionally asked each of us on the zoom to NOT share anything on social media during the meeting to protect the security of President Zelenskyy. Appalling and reckless ignorance by two US Senators. https://t.co/geolhKxbLp — Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) March 5, 2022

The backlash against the two Republicans was swift from there and included media figures, celebrities such as George Takei, and Democrat politicians among others. MSNBC analyst and former RNC chair Michael Steele was among those leading the charge, asking, “dude, what the hell is wrong with you?” in reply to Rubio.

Naturally, it was Keith Olbermann who had the most extreme reaction, by far.

Aiding an enemy nation that has attacked a US and NATO ally in a time of war is, by definition, treason. Senators @marcorubio and @SteveDaines should be expelled from the Senate immediately, and prosecuted for their treachery on behalf of Russia. His tweet below is irrefutable. https://t.co/HgvlIJYqAe — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 5, 2022

Zelenskyy talked about war crimes, and the need for a no-fly zone, which Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday would be viewed as an act of war from any country attempting to enforce or assist in creating over Ukraine.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com