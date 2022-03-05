‘What The Hell is Wrong With You?’ GOP Sens. Rubio, Daines Kicked All Over Twitter For Sharing Images of Zoom Call With In-Hiding Zelensky
Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Steve Daines faced furious backlash on Twitter Saturday after each shared screenshots from a Zoom call they participated in with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy despite being warned not to do that exact thing.
Describing the content of the call, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “President Zelenskyy made a desperate plea for Eastern European countries to provide Russian-made planes to Ukraine. These planes are very much needed. And I will do all I can to help the administration to facilitate their transfer,” reported Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs.
It was while the call was ongoing that both Daines and Rubio shared screenshots of Zelenskyy. Several lawmakers from both parties shared images after the call concluded, including Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, Connecticut Democrat Rep. Jim Hines, and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island. The Democrat shared his tweet a few hours later, describing the call as “stunning” and included a pic taken of his phone during the call.
Stunning to be on with Zelenskyy in the midst of all this. God bless him and his people. pic.twitter.com/FLYvyzyzlD
— Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) March 5, 2022
Zelensky shared some images from the call on his official Instagram account several hours later also.
Minnesota Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips, who was on the call, was among the first to criticize Rubio and Daines, pointing out that there had been clear instruction from the ambassador regarding security during the call.
The Ukrainian Ambassador very intentionally asked each of us on the zoom to NOT share anything on social media during the meeting to protect the security of President Zelenskyy. Appalling and reckless ignorance by two US Senators. https://t.co/geolhKxbLp
— Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) March 5, 2022
The backlash against the two Republicans was swift from there and included media figures, celebrities such as George Takei, and Democrat politicians among others. MSNBC analyst and former RNC chair Michael Steele was among those leading the charge, asking, “dude, what the hell is wrong with you?” in reply to Rubio.
Dude, what the hell is wrong with you? You are the Vice Chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence, and a Member of the Foreign Relations Committee. You were specifically asked NOT to share this briefing with Zelensky. Why would you risk his safety for a tweet? https://t.co/EpgisRP3au
— Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) March 5, 2022
Senators Rubio and Daines should be ashamed of themselves and their behavior during the highly classified zoom call with President Zelenskyy. The GOP is filled with people only interested in their own self-aggrandizement and power. Insane. pic.twitter.com/6y1iJf7CTr
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 5, 2022
It almost seems as though you may be a Russian asset, any comment?
— Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) March 5, 2022
Have you no shame, @SteveDaines? Giving aid from the U.S. Senate to a ruthless dictator to help him kill and/or kidnap an innocent man? Putin runs you and all who planned and participated in 1/6. I hope you are soon exposed for the brazen traitor you have become. #SeditionHunters https://t.co/gookdQOR5E
— Reilly Neill (@Reilly2020) March 5, 2022
The lack of discipline in Congress is truly astounding.
If an embattled wartime leader asks you to keep quiet about a meeting, you better keep quiet about the meeting.
I’m not saying a damn thing. Lives are at stake.
— Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) March 5, 2022
Last I saw, Zelensky has already survived three assassination attempts. Senators were asked to NOT do this for security reasons. @stevedaines and @marcorubio are displaying callous disregard for his safety and should be excluded from these communications going forward. https://t.co/eMNWMdivHv
— Jeanna Kelley (@jeannathomas) March 5, 2022
Despicable and selfish move on Daines’ part when he was asked to NOT share photos of Zelenskyy, endangering him further. Well done, Senator. https://t.co/oFuzwK2DtN
— Nada Bakos (@nadabakos) March 5, 2022
You were told not to share any images from this and you should be censured immediately #PutinsGOP https://t.co/lZoQFbGHJR
— Tara Dublin 🇺🇦🌻 (@taradublinrocks) March 5, 2022
https://t.co/Ft1lW253GK pic.twitter.com/dxQOny9SMO
— Ian David Monroe (@iandavidmonroe) March 5, 2022
WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU?
— Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) March 5, 2022
Naturally, it was Keith Olbermann who had the most extreme reaction, by far.
Aiding an enemy nation that has attacked a US and NATO ally in a time of war is, by definition, treason.
Senators @marcorubio and @SteveDaines should be expelled from the Senate immediately, and prosecuted for their treachery on behalf of Russia. His tweet below is irrefutable. https://t.co/HgvlIJYqAe
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 5, 2022
Zelenskyy talked about war crimes, and the need for a no-fly zone, which Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday would be viewed as an act of war from any country attempting to enforce or assist in creating over Ukraine.
