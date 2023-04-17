‘When You Have No Shame, None of That Matters’: Anderson Cooper Roasts George Santos’s Horrid Poll Numbers Amid Reelection Bid

CNN’s Anderson Cooper reacted to the news that Rep. George Santos (R-NY) will run for reelection.

The month after being elected, the freshman congressman was discovered to have lied about major aspects of his life, including where he went to school, where he worked, and about being Jewish. Since those revelations, a myriad of other fabrications have come to light, along with the fact that he is the subject of multiple investigations.

Santos is something of a pariah in Congress and is not expected to be reelected.

On Monday’s AC360 on CNN, Cooper noted the state of play:

Sure, he doesn’t have the support of his party on Capitol Hill, or the support of the party leadership back in his district who’ve called for his resignation, or the support of most of his constituents who in recent polling say they want him to resign. And yes, he faces multiple federal and local investigations into his finances after he admitted to lying about everything from his college degree to where he worked and even his heritage. But when you have no shame, none of that matters. Today, he announced he’s going to run for reelection.

Cooper welcomed CNN’s senior data guru Harry Enten, who broke down Santos’s numbers.

“So I have good news and bad news,” Enten said. “The good news is I went back through history and found some politicians with comparable favorable ratings – right around seven or eight percent. The bad news is those politicians were either at the time convicted criminals or later became convicted criminals, such as Rod Blagojevich and Bob Taft. Both of them had favorable of approval ratings right around seven or eight percent, just like George Santos.”

Enten went on to point out that Santos has anemic fundraising numbers, noting that he refunded more money to donors than he brought in.

“So he actually lost money,” he said, before noting that Santos and President Joe Biden have approval ratings of 11% among Republicans in New York’s third congressional district that Santos represents.

Watch above via CNN.

