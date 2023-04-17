‘Textbook Violation of That Law’: Elie Mystal Claims Clarence Thomas Should Be in Big Legal Trouble

Legal analyst Elie Mystal said Clarence Thomas has committed a “textbook violation” of a federal law defining the financial gifts that must be disclosed by a federal judge.

“Five USC 13 104, lays out financial disclosure for federal judiciary including the supreme court justices, and having your mama live rent-free in a house that you did not buy her, but you got one of your friends to buy for her, that’s a textbook violation of that law,” Mystal said. “And of course, he should be investigated and prosecuted for that violation.”

Thomas failed to report a variety of financial perks, including luxury travel, his wife’s $680,000 salary, and a house for his mother given by Republican megadonor Harlan Crow. After coming under immense scrutiny, Thomas amended 20 years of financial disclosures.

Mystal noted there’s no way to remove a Supreme Court justice other than impeachment.

“So I look to Congress, even this Congress, and say, ‘Is there anybody left there that has the dignity and the respect for the institution to actually rid the institution of one of its most corrupt members?’ Most likely not,” he said.

Mystal continued, “The thing that needs to happen right now is for Thomas to have some dignity and resign.”

Mystal recalled the story of Abe Fortas, a former Supreme Court justice who resigned because he was suspected of taking a $20,000 retainer. It was unlikely that he would be impeached, but Fortas was under so much public pressure that he resigned his seat on the court.

“I’m looking for that kind of thing to happen to Thomas,” Mystal said.

