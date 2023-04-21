Even though he’s a resident of “The Sunshine State,” Donald Trump has released a statement called The Real Ron DeSantis Playbook, about Florida tumbling into “complete and total delinquency and destruction,” thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis (R).

DeSantis has yet to officially announce he’s running against Trump for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 but is currently the strongest competitor.

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung doesn’t mince words in the statement.

“The real DeSantis record is one of misery and despair,” Cheung writes “He has left a wake of destruction all across Florida and people are hurting because he has spent more time playing public relations games instead of actually doing the hard-work needed to improve the lives of the people he represents.”

The statement goes on to list some of Florida’s Worst, including

“To retire”: “Florida ranked 26th in elder abuse protections, and was the worst state in the country for resources related to elder abuse protections.”

And even “To Die”: “ESPN wrote that Florida is the Worst State in The Nation To Die, citing the fact that Florida has the fewest Medicare providers per capita of any state. Remember: DeSantis voted to cut Social Security and Medicare, and raise the eligibility age to receive benefits.”

Other things Florida is “worst” at, according to the Trump statement, are: To Live, To Work, To Raise a Family, To Pay Taxes, To Be Safe, To Rent a Home, To Have a Baby.

But it wasn’t always this way. Trump supported DeSantis for the 2018 Florida Governor’s race.

Some of Florida’s powerbrokers endorsing Trump for president in 2024 are Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-FL), Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), Rep. Gus Bilirakus (R-FL), Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL), and others who attended a dinner at Mar-a-Lago that Trump held to thank his congressional supporters.

DeSantis has not responded to Trump’s list of Florida’s Worst and Mediaite hasn’t independently confirmed the claims are true.

Read the Trump Statement here: The Real Ron DeSantis Playbook

