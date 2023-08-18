‘Yeah, But You Lied About Everything’: Good Day NY Host Claps Back When George Santos Claims ‘Most People Lie on Their Resumes’

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) appeared on Good Day New York Friday to discuss congressional appropriations and water infrastructure budgets, but was met with some tough questions instead about allegations he lied to get into office.

“George Santos, without the embellishments, without the lies — would he have been elected to office?” asked co-host Bianca Peters.

“A hundred percent,” Santos answered. “I didn’t run — my resume wasn’t posted on my social media account, it wasn’t posted on my website. Look, those are insecurities, like you just said. A lot of people have those insecurities. Actually, studies point that most people lie on their resumes. It’s just, unfortunately, it’s just the reality.”

“Yeah, but you lied about everything,” clapped back co-host Rosanna Scotto.

SANTOS: Well, not true, right? SCOTTO: You lied about your mom… SANTOS: Not true, either. I never said my mother died on 9/11. I never said that. That was never said. All that people like to say is, “Oh, you killed your mother twice.” That’s not true. I mean, my mother was my best friend. She was my, like — when I lost my mother, it was the hardest thing for me in my life. And it’s really painful when people say, “Oh, you tried to kill your mother twice.” No, I didn’t, right? PETERS: Of course, but you did say that she escaped out of the South Tower. SANTOS: My mother was in downtown Manhattan in the South Tower the day of 9/11, made it out, that is fact. And then, all this stuff keeps coming up saying that it’s not true. I have receipts to be able to prove that that’s true. I was here, I was 13 years old. How would I be in New York and my mother not be in New York?

Peters asked how Santos could move forward with his re-election campaign without the support of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

“Here’s how I look at it; I represent the 3rd district of New York. And I respect the speaker a whole ton. That’s his opinion. The opinion that matters at the end of the day is the people that cast their vote,” Santos said.

This week, the DOJ indicted a Santos campaign aide for allegedly impersonating McCarthy’s deputy chief of staff in order to solicit donations. Santos, himself, has been charged with 13 federal counts, including wire fraud, money laundering, and theft of public funds. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Watch the clip above via Fox5 New York.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com