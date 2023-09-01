‘You Are a CON WOMAN’: Trump Ally Laura Loomer Continues Vicious Attacks On Marjorie Taylor Greene

Pro-Trump far-right activist and white nationalist Laura Loomer continued her ongoing spat with hardline GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) this week with a harshly worded tweet calling the Georgia lawmaker a “CON WOMAN.”

In mid-August, Trump raised eyebrows when Loomer posted a video of them together at his Bedminster, New Jersey club. In the clip, the former president and Loomer, who has described herself as a “proud Islamophobe” and embraced the likes of avowed neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes, exchanged pleasantries and Trump praised Loomer for her hard work on his behalf.

Trump’s recent public embrace of Loomer makes her attack on Greene all the more notable.

On Thursday, Greene angrily condemned the lengthy prison sentence given to Proud Boys organizer Joseph Biggs related to his actions on Jan. 6th.

“If Biggs had plead guilty to planning to kill a member of congress he would have only gotten 3 months like the man in NY in my case did, but no he gets 17 years for being mad about the election and going in the Capitol,” Greene tweeted.

Not to be out done in her rage tweeting, Loomer replied, “You could have done something about it but you didn’t. I was at the Proud Boys trial and raised money to help Joe’s legal defense fund. He’s a combat veteran from Florida and a friend of mine. I know for a fact that his legal team contacted your office and asked for assistance and you never Helped him because they told me. And so did Joe.”

“So save your faux outrage @mtgreenee. You want to help? Go release the damn J6 tapes like you said you did, said you would, and never did. You are a CON WOMAN,” Loomer concluded.

Loomer and Greene tussled in the past online with Greene leading the charge to condemn the far-right figure amid reports that Trump was considering hiring Loomer as campaign staff. “She can not be trusted. She spent months lying about me and attacking me just because I supported Kevin McCarthy for Speaker and after I had refused to endorse her last election cycle,” Greene wrote at the time.

Trump ended up not hiring Loomer amid a swift backlash. In the months since Loomer has escalated her attacks on Greene, including using graphic and sexually charged language.

