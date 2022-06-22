‘You Have Mass Stabbings, Lady’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells British Journalist, ‘Go Back to Your Country’ in Spat Over Guns

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) rebuked an unidentified British journalist during a press conference at the Capitol on Wednesday.

The House is expected to consider legislation currently being debated in the Senate that would encourage states to create red flag laws to take guns away from those who may be a harm to themselves or others. It also seeks to close the “boyfriend loophole.” Currently, domestic abusers are banned from possessing firearms. However, if they merely dated a victim, the prohibition does not apply.

“It’s our job to defend the Second Amendment,” Greene declared at the presser.

When British press wants to argue about our God-given American gun rights, my answer is: “go back to your own country.” pic.twitter.com/QrcA9Apbet — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 22, 2022

The journalist stated, “We don’t have guns in the U.K., that is true, but we don’t have mass shootings either,” she said. “And our children aren’t scared to go to school.”

“You have mass stabbings, lady,” Greene shot back. “You have all kinds of murder and you’ve got laws against that.”

The reporter replied, “Nothing like the same rates here.”

“Well, you can go back to your country and worry about your no guns,” the congresswoman responded. “We like ours here.”

Elsewhere in the press conference, Greene denounced the Republican senators who voted to advance the bill to debate the night before.

