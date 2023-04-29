‘You Poked The Bear!’ 75-Yr-Old Chris Wallace Hits Back When Bernie Sanders Cracks Wise About His Age

CNN anchor Chris Wallace went back at Bernie Sanders after the Vermont senator pointed out his age as they discussed cognitive testing for presidential candidates.

Wallace’s HBO Max/CNN series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace returned this week with episodes featuring Wallace and comedy legend Carol Burnett.

In an extensive interview with Senator Sanders, Wallace took exception when Sanders tried to turn the tables on their lengthy discussion of a number of age-themed topics — such as President Joe Biden’s age, former South Carolina Governor and ex-Trump U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s proposed cognitive tests for 75+ politicians, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s refusal to resign under pressure over her fitness — by cracking that he’d make sure Wallace kept his job no matter his age:

WALLACE: New subject, House Republicans want… SEN. SANDERS: We’re off of age. We’re worried about getting old here. That’s what that’s what I’m hearing Chris. I’ll fight to keep you on the station. WALLACE: Let me all right, look. You poked the bear, I’m gonna go back to age. Honestly. You’re 81 I’m 75. Am I sharp do I think I have the mental acuity I had five or 10 years ago. No, I think I’m pretty good. And to a certain degree, I take a mental acuity test every time I sit down with somebody like you. Do you think maybe you’ve lost a step? SEN. SANDERS: I mean, I let other people make that decision. I think you’re doing pretty well. I’ll vote to keep you on the station here, how’s that? WALLACE: I think you’re a young 81. So I’ll vote for you too.

Wallace brought up Bernie’s age again with his final question:

WALLACE: Finally, as we’ve mentioned, you’re 81 years old, you’re up for re election in 2024. Have you decided whether or not you’re going to run again? SEN. SANDERS: No I have not. And one of the concerns that I do have and I think it’s kind of pushed by the media is we have never ending elections like three days after the election people were asking what are you going to do? You know what I have? Wanna hear a radical and crazy idea? I think elected officials should work for the people. I’m chair of the Health Education Labor Pension Committee, I have a lot of work to do. So instead of talking about running for office and campaigning 24 hours a day, maybe we should do some work for the American people. So I will make that decision. At the appropriate time, much too early.

Watch above via Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace.

