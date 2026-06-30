Conservative Radio Host Battles MAGA Influencers With ‘Barrett Derangement Syndrome’

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson tussled with MAGA influencers Tuesday, defending Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett from a wave of attacks on the right.

The critiques of Barrett have swelled in the wake of Supreme Court decisions in which the justice has sided with the court’s liberal contingent, prompting critics such as Steve Bannon to ask, “Did anybody do any due diligence here?” when selecting Barrett for the high court.

Similar attacks swirled on X after Tuesday’s massive Supreme Court decisions, including one on birthright citizenship, which saw Barrett join the majority to uphold the text of the 14th Amendment.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh slammed Barrett as a “DEI hire,” which prompted a pointed response from Erickson, who re-posted Walsh’s remarks and added his own:

Justice Barrett: Voted to get rid of Roe v. Wade.

Voted to get rid of Chevron.

Gave President Trump immunity from prosecution.

Blocked states from removing President Trump from the ballot.

Ended affirmative action.

Ended temporary protected status for Haitians and Syrians.

Allowed states to prohibit transitioning for minors

Empowered the President to fire appointed commissioners of independent agencies.

Ended the Lemon rule and expanded religious liberty.

Expanded gun rights.

Ended majority-minority districts.

Gave Congress the power to end mail-in balloting. “Terrible pick.”

Erickson then went on to slam those with “Barrett Derangement Syndrome,” retweeting others who sought to defend Barrett, including listing her pro-Trump decisions:

Justice Barrett: Voted to get rid of Roe v. Wade.

Voted to get rid of Chevron.

Gave President Trump immunity from prosecution.

Blocked states from removing President Trump from the ballot.

Ended affirmative action.

Ended temporary protected status for Haitians and Syrians.… https://t.co/QzuFIuuvsE — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 30, 2026

Erickson wasn’t the only one rising to Barrett’s defense Tuesday.

Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley also stood up to back Barrett after Harris Faulkner questioned on The Faulkner Focus whether the Donald Trump-appointed Supreme Court justice is “a true conservative.”

Shortly after he was introduced by Faulkner, Turley was asked point-blank, “Is Amy Coney Barrett a true conservative? What is the metric around her joining liberals?”

“Well, Barrett has really drawn a lot of barbs on the internet and from many Republicans who are disappointed in how she has voted,” Turley began. “She has voted against the administration on some critical cases. But it’s important to also note she has voted with the administration on a great number of cases. She is a conservative jurist, but she is very independently minded. And I know that’s hard for people to accept.”

Turley’s support for Barrett came about an hour after the Supreme Court issued its decisions.

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