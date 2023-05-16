‘You’re Behind the 8-Ball’: Hannity Tells RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel She’s Not Doing Her Job Well Enough

Sean Hannity read Ronna McDaniel the riot act on Tuesday night, telling the Republican National Committee chair she’s not doing enough to help Republicans in the 2024 elections.

During his monologue, the Fox News host said Republicans need to embrace early and mail-in voting while also avoiding nominating extremely conservative candidates in swing states.

“Now, in many states, Republicans have been reluctant, they have been resistant to vote early and vote by mail,” Hannity noted. “For the people in the great state of Florida, it works out great for them. Why? Because Republicans in Florida have embraced both early voting in voting by mail. And by the way, now Republicans around the country need to adopt the same measures if they want to dramatically increase their chances to win.

“Now to Another reason that Democrats have been able to consolidate power. And that has to do with the controversial politics – I’m not talking about morality – the politics of abortion. I happen to be pro-life. Many of our viewers watching tonight are also pro-life, but many are not. And when a Republican candidate in a swing state like Pennsylvania makes banning abortion a central focus of their campaign without any exceptions, for example, for rape, incest, or the life of the mother, well, that Republican – politically speaking – is probably going to lose badly and drag the entire party down with them.”

Hannity cited the doomed candidacies of Doug Mastriano for governor and Mehmet Oz for Senate in Pennsylvania.

After concluding his monologue, he welcomed McDaniel and former RNC Chair Reince Priebus to the show.

“Tell me if you disagree with anything I just said,” he he told McDaniel, who has come under fire from some Republicans over the party’s performances in the last three elections.

“Well, Sean, I agree with everything you said,” she said. “And listen, the RNC has been doing this. Florida didn’t just get that way overnight.”

She continued answering, but Hannity eventually cut her off:

HANNITY: But Ronna, let me interrupt you if I may. The Democrats are killing the Republicans with early voting and ballot harvesting. They are killing them– MCDANIEL: But Sean, not true! In California, we just won with [John] Duarte– HANNITY: Hang on a second– [CROSSTALK] HANNITY: Why are Republicans–why are they starting out these races by 100,000, 2,50,000, 500,000 votes before election day even starts. Why are they so far behind? MCDANIEL: Not in North Carolina and not in Florida. Let me say this, there’s two numbers that you also have to point out. Democrats spent $600 million more in soft money in 2022, and the Senate candidates– HANNITY: Ronna, then go raise the money because otherwise, Republicans won’t compete. MCDANIEL: That’s all outside groups. And here’s what I’m gonna say. Republicans wait until election year and then they invest. And then you have to invest now in the process. You cannot wait… We need to be getting people on their permanent absentee voter files in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. It takes money. You can’t wait until the candidates are picked. You have to invest in the process– HANNITY: By saying that, though, are you acknowledging it’s not happening now? MCDANIEL: No, I’m not acknowledging that. We are investing in all these states– HANNITY: Investing? But you’re behind the 8-ball. That’s my point. MCDANIEL: No, we are not behind the 8-ball. I’m saying we need more money, we need resources. Of course we do. And I will say the Democrats are out-raising us 100% because they invest in process, and I talk to voters and donors all the time. They say, “I wanna see who the candidate is. I’m gonna wait to see who the nominee is. You have to invest in both – the process and the nominee to get it done– HANNITY: Well, and you can’t put your candidate that doesn’t make exceptions for rape, incest, or the mother’s life in a state like Pennsylvania.

Hannity turned to Priebus and said that “Republicans are being outplayed, outsmarted by Democrats.” He asked who’s right in the aforementioned dispute.

Priebus responded by saying, “I think you’re both right.”

Watch above via Fox News.

