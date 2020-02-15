Zelensky Tells CNN He Told Trump to ‘Please Stop’ Saying Ukraine is Corrupt

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke at the Munich Security Conference in Munich on Saturday, vowing to end the bloody conflict in the ongoing crisis by the end of his term in office. He also thanked the United States for support against Russia.

“We have a good relationship with the U.S., and I’m grateful to Americans for their support,” said Zelensky.

After his remarks, Zelenksy sat down with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour. Zelensky spoke more about the relationship with the U.S. and touched on the unique position he’s found himself in with regard to domestic American politics, over the infamous phone call with President Trump that eventually led to impeachment and acquittal.

His “ironic side came out,” said Amanpour of his response.

“Now, I’m very popular in USA,” he said to laughter from the crowd. “But if this way will help Ukraine, I’m ready for next call with Mr. Trump.”

Amanpour brought up President Trump’s many descriptions of Ukraine as being very corrupt, and quoted the president saying “it’s known as being the third most corrupt country in the world.”

“That’s not true,” said Zelenksy. “When I had meeting with President Trump, and he said that in previous years it was so corrupt, this country, Ukraine. I told him very honestly, I was very open with him, I told him we fight with corruption. We fight each day. But please, stop to say that Ukraine is corrupt as a country.”

“Because, from now it’s not true,” he said again. “We want to change this image.”

Watch the clip above, courtesy of CNN.

