‘Zero!’ Tucker Carlson Draws Big Applause at Conservative Summit For Revealing He Never Got a Covid Shot

Tucker Carlson drew loud applause at a conservative summit Friday after revealing he was never vaccinated against Covid.

Carlson, who is hosting forums with 2024 Republican presidential candidates at the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa, discussed the Covid pandemic with former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R). During their conversation, in which the moderate Republican drew an at-times frosty reception from the audience, Carlson asked about his vaccination status.

“How many Covid shots did you take and how do you feel about it now?” Carlson asked.

“How many Covid shots did you take?” Hutchinson replied, to which Carlson said “Zero,” prompting a wave of applause from the audience.

“I think it’s fair, and I can see that you recoiled when I asked you that question, I don’t think you should be asking people about their medical care,” Carlson added.

Hutchinson said that he has been vaccinated against Covid and went on to defend his response to the pandemic as governor of Arkansas. Carlson then claimed about the Covid vaccines that “there were an awful lot of people injured by [Covid vaccines], that’s factually true.”

Since Covid vaccines were first made publicly available, there has been a wide gap in deaths between unvaccinated and vaccinated people. Public health experts have pointed to the higher death rates among unvaccinated people as proof the vaccines work to help prevent death and serious illness from Covid. Despite the Trump administration’s efforts in getting Americans vaccinated, the Republican Party became increasingly opposed to Covid vaccines during the pandemic.

On his erstwhile Fox News show, Carlson often claimed (on the basis of a misreading of the data) that thousands of people were dying after receiving the Covid vaccine.

Carlson himself has previously taken offense when he was asked about his own vaccination status. When then-New York Times reporter Ben Smith asked Carlson if he had been vaccinated in 2021, he shot back: “When was the last time you had sex with your wife and in what position? We can trade intimate details.”

Hutchinson is polling at just 1% in FiveThirtyEight’s latest polling average.

Watch above, via The Blaze.

