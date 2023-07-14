Biden Doubles Trump’s Fundraising Haul, Bringing In Whopping $72M In Second Quarter

President Joe Biden raised more than $72 million during the second quarter of this year, doubling the fundraising numbers of former President Donald Trump‘s campaign.

Biden’s campaign announced their fundraising numbers on Friday, noting they had $77 million in cash on hand, claiming it is “the highest total amassed by a Democrat at any comparable point in history.”

This quarter’s numbers are the first fundraising totals reported by Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris since they announced their reelection bid in April.

“The Biden-Harris team dramatically outraised the announced totals from every GOP candidate running for president, including Donald Trump by more than 2:1 and Ron DeSantis by more than 3:1,” the president’s campaign said in a statement.

The Biden campaign reported “that more than 394,000 donors made more than 670,000 contributions across all entities, which also includes the Democratic National Committee and joint fundraising committees,” noted the Hill.

One important reason Biden was able to outraise most Republican campaigns is that individuals can give larger sums to the DNC than individual presidential campaigns. The Republican frontrunner, Trump, raised $35 million during the second quarter of 2023.

The Biden campaign claims that 97% of the donations were under $200 while the average grassroots contribution was under $40. Moreover, spokespeople say 30% of the donations were made by new Biden supporters.

