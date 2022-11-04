Zoomer GOP Flack Tries to Dunk on Fetterman, But Instead Shows Tragic Ignorance of Iconic Mean Joe Greene Coke Ad

A Generation Z member of the Republican National Committee’s rapid response team attempted to dunk on Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman. Instead, he betrayed his unfortunate ignorance of Coca-Cola’s legendary Mean Joe Greene television commercial from 1979.

The flack flagged a campaign ad from Fetterman’s failed 2016 Senate run that essentially mirrors the Greene ad. Fetterman slowly ambles down a hallway where a boy in a Steelers jersey offers him his drink. Fetterman takes it and gives the kid the shirt draped over his shoulder. Later in the ad, the boy is seen wearing the shirt, which says, “Trump is a jagoff.”

“What’s a jagoff?” the child asks.

“Um, I’ll tell you when your older,” Fetterman replies.

The PR flunky tweeted the video and asked “WHAT ON EARTH is this Fetterman ad…”

WHAT ON EARTH is this Fetterman ad… pic.twitter.com/xNdMP8gm0P — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) November 4, 2022

Older folks and even younger people familiar with classic Americana – knowledge of which apparently tragically lacking at RNC HQ – will immediately notice the ad is a parody of the Mean Joe Coca-Cola spot.

A hobbling Greene walks gingerly down a hallway where a young boy offers him his Coke. He accepts and gives the kid his game jersey.

“Wow! Thanks, Mean Joe!” the child says.

Greene played 13 seasons in the NFL, all with the Pittsburgh Steelers, with whom he won four Super Bowls. He was named AP Defensive Player of the Year three times and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The man was a menace to opposing offenses around the league, hence the nickname “Mean Joe.”

Fetterman is running against Mehmet Oz and polls show a tight race. In May, Fetterman suffered a stroke. Republicans have harped on the lieutenant governor’s travails as he recovers. They say he’s unfit for the job.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com