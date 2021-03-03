Fox & Friends Tops Morning Joe in Tuesday Ratings Race, Fox Notches Wins Across the Board

Fox & Friends won big with viewers Tuesday, maintaining its early-morning lead over MSNBC, after snapping Morning Joe’s 40-day winning streak on Monday. Fox News had a strong day overall, winning in both total viewers and in the key demographic of viewers age 25-54 throughout the day and in prime time, according to data from Nielsen.

Averaging 1.29 million total viewers and 202,000 in the demo, Fox & Friends won the morning. Morning Joe was second, with 1.24 million total viewers and 182,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day averaged 641,000 total viewers and 158,000 in the demo.

Fox also won the most in total day, averaging 1.63 million total viewers and 245,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.52 million, and third in the demo, with 194,000. CNN was third in total viewers, averaging 997,000, and second in the demo, with 231,000.

Fox dominated prime time as well, with 2.89 million total viewers and 426,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 2.51 million total viewers and 346,000 in the demo. CNN was third, with 1.34 million total viewers and 331,000 in the demo.

Both Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity boosted Fox to its prime time win. Tucker Carlson Tonight, was most-watched overall, with 3.45 million total viewers and 543,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was second, with The Rachel Maddow Show getting 3.34 million total viewers and 486,000 in the demo. Hannity was the third most-watched, with 3.04 million total viewers and 425,000 in the demo.

